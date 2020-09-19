First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 17,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

