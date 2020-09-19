Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Update

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 613,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of FVE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.58 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,539,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1,017.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 286,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 130,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $481,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

