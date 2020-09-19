Flash Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Flash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $743.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00246636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00092382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01466404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Flash

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

