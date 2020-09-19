FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $150,057.55

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a market cap of $150,057.55 and approximately $324.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00246514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01464069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.