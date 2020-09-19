FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 38.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 451,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

