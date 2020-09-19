FLO Achieves Market Cap of $5.26 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $24,214.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

