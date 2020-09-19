Flowchain Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00013804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,793.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.02 or 0.04777835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034755 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

