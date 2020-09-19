Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 2,544,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,954. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 687,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

