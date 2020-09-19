Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

FLNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. 421,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.62. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 403,375 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Fluent by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,696,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 281,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fluent by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

