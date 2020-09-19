Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.46. Fly Leasing posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. 171,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Fly Leasing by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,045,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 448,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $3,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.