FOAM Price Down 8.6% This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $34,798.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00246251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00092783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01463268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00218357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,212,485 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.