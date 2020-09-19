Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

FBRX stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 516.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

