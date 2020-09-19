FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FOJCY stock remained flat at $$4.04 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

