Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 716,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. 599,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,869. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

