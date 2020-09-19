Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. 3,557,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,763. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

FSP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,429.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,650.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,432 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

