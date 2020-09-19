Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of FKWL stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
