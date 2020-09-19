Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FKWL stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.