Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRA. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.37 ($54.55).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($114.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.02.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

