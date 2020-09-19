Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRA. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.37 ($54.55).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($114.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.02.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

