FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.