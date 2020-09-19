Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $374,990.25 and $99,953.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.94 or 0.04747250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,816,525 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.