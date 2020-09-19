Frontier (FRONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.18 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Frontier has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005242 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00245672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00091572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.01466204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00217325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

