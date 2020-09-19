FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ FSKR opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,528,000.

