Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 22.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,251. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

