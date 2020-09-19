FYDcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $425,171.44 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $425,171.44 and approximately $1,856.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000463 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 506,255,683 coins and its circulating supply is 485,063,003 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

