G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $724.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

