GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $6.24 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $79,453.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00439650 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,955,583 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

