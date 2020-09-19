Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,758. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 481,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

