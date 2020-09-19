GAPS Price Up 8.9% This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. GAPS has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $113,185.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. In the last week, GAPS has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,021.72 or 0.99599247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001808 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00170707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000682 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

