Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

