GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GCI Liberty stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.39. 550,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,042. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.