GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $10.39 and $24.43. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $71,407.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00441141 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000395 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

