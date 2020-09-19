GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEAGY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,931. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.