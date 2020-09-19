Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Achieves $6.34 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00012930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ovis, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $382,011.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00246918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01463146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00218477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Ovis, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

