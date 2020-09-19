GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,504.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,860 shares of company stock worth $3,259,548. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 96.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

