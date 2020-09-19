Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of Genpact worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after buying an additional 5,973,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $172,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Genpact by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Genpact by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 688,537 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

NYSE:G opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

