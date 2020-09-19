GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday.
GenSight Biologics Company Profile
Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.