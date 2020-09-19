GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

