Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce sales of $222.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.55 million. Gentherm posted sales of $240.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $811.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $799.30 million to $823.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $958.43 million, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $981.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $42.46. 516,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

