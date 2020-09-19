Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after buying an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after buying an additional 544,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,992,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after buying an additional 114,497 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,690,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $102.06. 1,252,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.