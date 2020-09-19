GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.34

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $531,349.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.18 or 0.04774950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034770 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

