Gexan Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Gexan has a total market cap of $4,340.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044290 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,976.81 or 0.99101832 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00662066 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.01379884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005518 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00117072 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

