Giant (GIC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,805.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.10, $20.33, $33.89 and $70.83. Giant has a total market cap of $114,172.62 and $7,805.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00470129 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012452 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009794 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00026323 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,345,917 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $33.89, $50.68, $7.59, $10.42, $18.98, $13.92, $20.33, $5.63, $11.91, $70.83 and $31.10. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

