Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $65.05 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

