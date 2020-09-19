Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 18,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 169.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 47,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. 14,031,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,453,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.