Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has $88.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 47,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 207.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

