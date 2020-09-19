Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

GOOD traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 504,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,645. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $608.13 million, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 0.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

