Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,645. The company has a market capitalization of $608.13 million, a PE ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 0.98. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,768,000 after acquiring an additional 127,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 158.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

