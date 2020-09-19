Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 146,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a P/E ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 0.69. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

