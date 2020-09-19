GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s three newest products, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are doing well, particularly Shingrix. These products coupled with restructuring in the Consumer Health unit have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position. We are encouraged by the company’s initiatives to focus on its oncology pipeline. In 2020, Glaxo expects at least five potential approvals in oncology, HIV, and respiratory areas. However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics due to generic competition for key drug, Advair, are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Also, competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Slowing vaccination rates hurt sales of its key vaccines in the second quarter and there is uncertainty about the timing of recovery. Its shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

