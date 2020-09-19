Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.62%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

