GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.