GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.39 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003581 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $380,215.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 1,058.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,969.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.78 or 0.03489526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.60 or 0.02120487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00441914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00849795 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00047780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00526554 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010267 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.